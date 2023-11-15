Notice No. 20231115-21 Notice Date 15 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 3000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975198<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1UCL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> UCL-1%-10-5-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE583D07398<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND A<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 1 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 31/03/2024 To 10/05/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 10/11/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 10/05/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>