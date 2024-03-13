Notice No. 20240313-52 Notice Date 13 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of VIVRITI CAPITAL LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by VIVRITI CAPITAL LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 6000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975480<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 990VCL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> VCL-9.90%-11-3-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE01HV07452<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A+/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.90 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Quarterly 11/06/2024 To 11/03/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 11/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 11/03/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>





