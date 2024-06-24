Notice No. 20240624-18 Notice Date 24 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of VIVRITI CAPITAL LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by VIVRITI CAPITAL LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 8700<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975753<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 990VCL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> VCL-9.90%-22-8-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE01HV07478<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 20/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.90 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Quarterly 20/09/2024 To 22/08/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 22/08/2025<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>