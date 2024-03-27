NOTICES
Notice No. 20240327-43 Notice Date 27 Mar 2024
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Ltd on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

975544<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

975VFSL26<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

VFSPL-9.75%-26-3-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE016P07203<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

26/03/2024 <_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A+<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

9.75 % <_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Quarterly 26/03/2025 To 26/03/2026<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

26/03/2026 <_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>


The trading members may also note as under:

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.

b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.

c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Deputy General Manager

March 27,2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 13:01:36 UTC.