Notice No. 20240422-25 Notice Date 22 Apr 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Ltd on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 3000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975597<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 965VFSPL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> VFSPL-19-4-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE016P07211<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 19/04/2024<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA A+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.65 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 19/07/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/04/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>