Notice No. 20230925-28 Notice Date 25 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Vivriti Asset Management Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Vivriti Asset Management Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 2480<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975094<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 11VAMPL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> VAMPL-11%-15-1-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0BXI07010<_o3a_p> Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 20/09/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA A-/stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 11 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Quarterly 15/10/2023 To 15/01/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/01/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>