BSE : Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd

4,77,65,715 Equity Shares of Re. 2/- each pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Gangavaram Port Limited and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and Adani Gangavaram Port Private Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>