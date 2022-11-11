Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
572.40 INR   -0.79%
06:52aBse : Final Order in the matter of Investment Academy
PU
06:52aOrder In Respect Of The J.s.r. A Global Research Center (prop : Mr. Raghunandan Tak)
PU
06:22aBse : Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd

11/11/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221111-26 Notice Date 11 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. (Scrip Code: 532921) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, November 14, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

4,77,65,715 Equity Shares of Re. 2/- each pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Gangavaram Port Limited and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and Adani Gangavaram Port Private Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE742F01042<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

3703934871 - 3751700585<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

19/10/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:52aBse : Final Order in the matter of Investment Academy
PU
06:52aOrder In Respect Of The J.s.r. A Glo : Mr. Raghunandan Tak)
PU
06:22aBse : Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd
PU
06:22aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading : 511626)
PU
05:02aBse : Commencement of business by Trading Member – Neo Wealth Management Private Lim..
PU
04:42aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, November 12, 2022 for Ele..
PU
04:42aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, November 12, 2022 for Com..
PU
04:42aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, November 12, 2022 for Cur..
PU
04:42aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, November 12, 2022 for Equ..
PU
04:42aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, November 12, 2022 for Equ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 78 155 M 967 M 967 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 576,95 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.78%967
CME GROUP INC.-23.69%62 715
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-40.91%12 308
ASX LIMITED-25.19%8 783
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.27%7 111
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY66.61%6 690