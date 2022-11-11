BSE : Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221111-26
Notice Date
11 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. (Scrip Code: 532921) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, November 14, 2022.
4,77,65,715 Equity Shares of Re. 2/- each pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Gangavaram Port Limited and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and Adani Gangavaram Port Private Limited.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.
ISIN
INE742F01042
Dist. Nos.
3703934871 - 3751700585
Date of Allotment
19/10/2022
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.