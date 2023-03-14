Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:05:46 2023-03-14 am EDT
444.70 INR   +1.15%
09:06aBse : Listing of new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd
PU
08:46aBse : Listing of new securities of Data Patterns (India) Limited
PU
08:36aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Lotus Chocolate Company Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd

03/14/2023 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230314-42 Notice Date 14 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd (Scrip Code: 500031) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, March 15, 2023. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

19 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each issued pursuant to the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Starlite Lighting Limited with Bajaj Electricals Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company. <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE193E01025<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

115032220 to 115032238<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

02/02/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 13:05:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:06aBse : Listing of new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd
PU
08:46aBse : Listing of new securities of Data Patterns (India) Limited
PU
08:36aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Lotus Chocolate Com..
PU
08:26aBse : Listing of New Securities of RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.
PU
08:07aBse : Listing of New Securities of Vodafone Idea Ltd.
PU
08:07aBse : Listing of New Securities of Srestha Finvest Limited
PU
07:46aBse : Listing of 15 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Limited
PU
07:16aBse : Listing of New Securities of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
PU
07:16aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for SPORTKING INDIA LTD-Live Activ..
PU
06:56aDiscontinuation Of Trading And Delis : 519588)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 59 556 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
EV / Sales 2024 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 439,65 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-19.32%724
CME GROUP INC.6.87%64 645
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.3.74%14 022
ASX LIMITED-2.68%8 549
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.75%7 968
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-22.10%4 507