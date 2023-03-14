BSE : Listing of new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230314-42
Notice Date
14 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bajaj Electricals Ltd (Scrip Code: 500031) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, March 15, 2023. <_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
19 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each issued pursuant to the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Starlite Lighting Limited with Bajaj Electricals Ltd<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company. <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE193E01025<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
115032220 to 115032238<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
02/02/2023<_o3a_p>
Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 13:05:17 UTC.