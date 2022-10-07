BSE : Listing of new securities of Bank of Maharashtra.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221007-37
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
07 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of Bank of Maharashtra.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bank of Maharashtra (Scrip Code No. 532525) are listed and permitted to trade with effect from Monday, October 10, 2022.<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
32,398 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up under Bank of Maharashtra Employee Share Purchase Scheme 2018 (BOM ESPS 2018).<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
2838076941 to 2838109338<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
18/04/2019<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN <_o3a_p>
|
INE457A01014<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>
|
32,398<_o3a_p>
|
2838076941 to 2838109338<_o3a_p>
|
17.04.2020<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 12:31:10 UTC.