    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-10-07 am EDT
617.25 INR   +1.04%
Bse : Listing of new securities of Bank of Maharashtra.
PU
08:32aBse : Listing of New Securities of Paisalo Digital Ltd.
PU
08:32aBse : Listing of New Securities of Grovy India Ltd.
PU
BSE : Listing of new securities of Bank of Maharashtra.

10/07/2022 | 08:32am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221007-37 Notice Date 07 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Bank of Maharashtra.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bank of Maharashtra (Scrip Code No. 532525) are listed and permitted to trade with effect from Monday, October 10, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

32,398 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up under Bank of Maharashtra Employee Share Purchase Scheme 2018 (BOM ESPS 2018).<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

2838076941 to 2838109338<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

18/04/2019<_o3a_p>

ISIN <_o3a_p>

INE457A01014<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>

32,398<_o3a_p>

2838076941 to 2838109338<_o3a_p>

17.04.2020<_o3a_p>


Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 12:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
