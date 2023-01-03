Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:10 2023-01-03 am EST
556.95 INR   +0.15%
BSE : Listing of new securities of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

01/03/2023 | 03:58am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230103-10 Notice Date 03 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. (Scrip Code - 513337) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, January 4, 2023. <_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

48,60,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a par to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

695361 to 5555360<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

05/12/2022 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 10/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE145J01024<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

48,60,000<_o3a_p>

695361 to 5555360<_o3a_p>

15/07/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 08:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
