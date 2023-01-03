BSE : Listing of new securities of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230103-10
Notice Date
03 Jan 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of new securities of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. (Scrip Code - 513337) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Security Details
48,60,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a par to Non-Promoters on a preferential basis.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.
Dist. Nos.
695361 to 5555360
Date of Allotment
05/12/2022
Issue Price
Rs. 10/-
ISIN
INE145J01024
Lock-in Details
No. of shares
Dist. Nos.
Lock-in upto
48,60,000
695361 to 5555360
15/07/2023
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 08:57:07 UTC.