BSE : Listing of new securities of HAVELLS INDIA LTD

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221128-15
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of HAVELLS INDIA LTD
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of HAVELLS INDIA LTD. (Scrip Code No. 517354) are listed and permitted to trade with effect from Tuesday, November 29, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
1,722 Equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up under Havells Employees Stock Purchase Scheme 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
626508017- 626509738<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
03.11.2022<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN <_o3a_p>
|
INE176B01034<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in up to<_o3a_p>
|
1,722<_o3a_p>
|
626508017- 626509738<_o3a_p>
|
02/12/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:04:02 UTC.