Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-13 am EST
586.05 INR   +3.30%
02:35pBse : Listing of new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
PU
02:35pBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
PU
02:35pBse : Availability of HDFC NIFTY G-SEC SEP 2032 V1 INDEX FUND & HDFC NIFTY G- SEC JUN 2027 INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221213-34 Notice Date 13 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (Scrip Code: 532859) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, December 14, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

1,06,89,403 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between NXTDIGITAL Limited and Hinduja Global Solutions Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company. <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE170I01016<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

41795133 to 52484535<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

25/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 12:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:35pBse : Listing of new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
PU
02:35pBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
PU
02:35pBse : Availability of HDFC NIFTY G-SEC SEP 2032 V1 INDEX FUND & HDFC NIFTY G- SEC JUN 2027..
PU
09:11aBse : No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of KCL Infra Projects Limited (Scrip Code 8..
PU
09:11aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Orbit Exports Limit..
PU
09:11aBse : Listing of New Securities of SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD.
PU
09:11aBse : Listing of new securities of GTL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
PU
09:11aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Janus Corporation Ltd
PU
09:11aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of QUANT Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
07:42aBse : No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. (Scrip Code..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 79 388 M 960 M 963 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 586,05 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.28%929
CME GROUP INC.-21.72%65 071
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.61%13 621
ASX LIMITED-26.72%8 877
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.47%7 383
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY21.46%4 875