BSE : Listing of new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (Scrip Code: 532859) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, December 14, 2022. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
1,06,89,403 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between NXTDIGITAL Limited and Hinduja Global Solutions Limited.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company. <_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE170I01016<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
41795133 to 52484535<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
25/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
