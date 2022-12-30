Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-30 am EST
544.90 INR   +1.67%
544.90 INR   +1.67%
BSE : Listing of new securities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221230-27 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned securities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (Scrip Code: 500010, ISIN No. INE001A01036) are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, January 2, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

600 Equity shares of Rs.2/ each allotted to QIBs issued upon conversion of warrants issued on QIP basis.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

December 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Rs. 2165/-<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

1825947390 To 1825947989<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case trading members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. Nos. 022 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date : December 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:15:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
