BSE : Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230102-30
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
02 Jan 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited (Scrip Code - 533329) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
32,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2.00/- each issued at a premium of Rs.30.25/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
41091686 to 44291685<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
26/05/2022 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 32.25/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE611L01021<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
32,00,000<_o3a_p>
|
41091686 to 44291685<_o3a_p>
|
31/01/2026<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:37:03 UTC.