    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-02 am EST
556.10 INR   +2.06%
07:58aBse : Expulsion of the Trading Member “Shares Bazaar Private Limited,”Clg no. 6780.
PU
07:38aBse : Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited
PU
07:38aBse : Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
BSE : Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited

01/02/2023 | 07:38am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230102-30 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited (Scrip Code - 533329) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

32,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2.00/- each issued at a premium of Rs.30.25/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants. <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

41091686 to 44291685<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

26/05/2022 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 32.25/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE611L01021<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

32,00,000<_o3a_p>

41091686 to 44291685<_o3a_p>

31/01/2026<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 73 814 M 892 M 892 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 544,90 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.00%892
CME GROUP INC.0.00%60 492
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.0.00%13 506
ASX LIMITED0.00%8 949
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.00%7 579
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY1.22%5 850