Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-28 am EST
538.00 INR   +0.02%
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.
PU
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd
PU
01:32pBse : Rights Entitlements of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221228-29 Notice Date 28 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd. (Scrip Code: 521016) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, December 29, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

266 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each issued pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Limited with Indo Count Industries Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company. <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE483B01026<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

198054075 to 198054340<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

02/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.
PU
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd
PU
01:32pBse : Rights Entitlements of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
PU
01:32pBse : Reporting requirement on Settlement of Running Account of Clients' Funds lying with ..
PU
01:32pBse : Settlement Programme for SLB Reverse Leg Segment for the period January 2023 to Marc..
PU
01:32pBse : International Holidays – 2023 for custodian confirmation of Institutional trad..
PU
06:43aBse : Listing of Securities of KBS India Limited.
PU
06:43aBse : Merger of certain schemes of PGIM India Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.
PU
06:43aBse : Demat Auction - 183/683
PU
06:43aBse : Listing of New Securities of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 72 879 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 538,00 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.89%880
CME GROUP INC.-24.13%60 319
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.82%13 383
ASX LIMITED-27.22%8 820
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.76%7 479
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.08%5 746