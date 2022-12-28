BSE : Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221228-29
Notice Date
28 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd. (Scrip Code: 521016) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Security Details
266 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each issued pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Limited with Indo Count Industries Limited.
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.
ISIN
INE483B01026
Dist. Nos.
198054075 to 198054340
Date of Allotment
02/12/2022
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:55 UTC.