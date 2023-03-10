Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:18:53 2023-03-10 am EST
451.85 INR   -1.27%
01:24aBse : Listing of new securities of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.
PU
03/09Bse : Enhanced Supervision of Stock Brokers/Depository Participants - Maintenance of Daily Reconciliation Statement
PU
03/09Bse : Operational Guidance - Amendment to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (“Buy-back Regulations”)
PU
BSE : Listing of new securities of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.

03/10/2023 | 01:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230310-3 Notice Date 10 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned securities of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. (Scrip Code: 539841) are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, March 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

12,72,000 Equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 120/- pursuant to conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE359U01028<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

14/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

60282241 to 61554240<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 61 995 M 756 M 756 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
EV / Sales 2024 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 457,65 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-16.01%756
CME GROUP INC.8.18%65 440
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.21%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.99%8 613
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.90%7 761
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.10%4 539