BSE : Listing of new securities of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230310-3
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
10 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned securities of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. (Scrip Code: 539841) are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, March 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
12,72,000 Equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 120/- pursuant to conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
|
INE359U01028<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
14/02/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
60282241 to 61554240<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:23:05 UTC.