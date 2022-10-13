BSE : Listing of new securities of National Highways Infra Trust

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221013-55
Notice Date
13 Oct 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of new securities of National Highways Infra Trust
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned securities of National Highways Infra Trust (Scrip Code :543385, ISIN No. INE0H7R23014) are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Friday, October 14, 2022
Security Details<_o3a_p>
11,16,02,600 units each allotted to QIBs pursuant to Institutional Placement.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
October 12, 2022<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.)<_o3a_p>
Rs. 109/-<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
In case trading members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. Nos. 022 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
October 13, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:11:08 UTC.