BSE : Listing of new securities of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230323-13
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. (Scrip Code - 541347) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, March 24, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
58963835 equity shares of Rs. 5.00 /- each par on rights basis.<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE295Z01015<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
90179983 to 149143817<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
15/03/2023 <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 07:52:07 UTC.