BSE : Listing of new securities of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. (Scrip Code - 541347) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, March 24, 2023.

Security Details: 58963835 equity shares of Rs. 5.00 /- each par on rights basis.
ISIN: INE295Z01015
Dist. Nos.: 90179983 to 149143817
Date of Allotment: 15/03/2023

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.

Sd/-

Sabah Vaze

Senior Manager