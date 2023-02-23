BSE : Listing of new securities of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230223-32
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Scrip Code - 524703) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, February 24, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
850326 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.10.69/- to Promoter and Non Promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
8810665 to 9660990<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
14/07/2022 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 20.69/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE751D01014<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
6,19,996<_o3a_p>
|
8810665 to 9430660<_o3a_p>
|
29/08/2026<_o3a_p>
|
|
2,30,330<_o3a_p>
|
9430661 to 9660990<_o3a_p>
|
29/08/2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.