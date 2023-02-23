Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:53 2023-02-23 am EST
446.50 INR   -1.35%
Bse : Listing of new securities of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
PU
Bse : Listing of Units of Mirae Asset Gold ETF a scheme under Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.
PU
Bse : Listing of New Securities of Pacific Industries ltd.
PU
BSE : Listing of new securities of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230223-32 Notice Date 23 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new securities of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Scrip Code - 524703) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, February 24, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

850326 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.10.69/- to Promoter and Non Promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

8810665 to 9660990<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

14/07/2022 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 20.69/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE751D01014<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

6,19,996<_o3a_p>

8810665 to 9430660<_o3a_p>

29/08/2026<_o3a_p>

2,30,330<_o3a_p>

9430661 to 9660990<_o3a_p>

29/08/2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
