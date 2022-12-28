BSE : Listing of new securities of Shriram Finance Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221228-47
Notice Date
28 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of new securities of Shriram Finance Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Shriram Finance Limited (Scrip Code: 511218) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Security Details
*17,43,44,710 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Shrilekha Business Consultancy Private Limited and Shriram Financial Ventures (Chennai) Private Limited and Shriram Capital
Limited and Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited and Shriram City Union Finance Limited and Shriram LI Holdings Private Limited and Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited and Shriram Investments Holdings Limited and their respective Shareholders
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.
ISIN
INE721A01013
Dist. Nos.
363891226 to 538235935
Date of Allotment
12/12/2022
Lock-in Details
No. of Shares
Distinctive Numbers
Lock in date
17,36,100
363891226 to 365627325
July 25, 2024
<_o3a_p>
17,36,100
365627326 to 367363425
December 05, 2024
* 7,04,37,147 shares of Shriram Finance Limited shall be cancelled on account of cross holding which were held by Shriram Capital Limited in Shriram Finance Limited.
Sd/-
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:52 UTC.