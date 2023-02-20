BSE : Listing of new securities of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited

Notice No. 20230220-46 Notice Date 20 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of new securities of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code - 542803) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Security Details<_o3a_p> 72,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.8/- on rights basis<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE560T01015<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 1200001 to 8400000<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 16/02/2023 <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>