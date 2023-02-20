BSE : Listing of new securities of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230220-46
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited (Scrip Code - 542803) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
72,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.8/- on rights basis<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE560T01015<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
1200001 to 8400000<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
16/02/2023 <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 13:09:05 UTC.