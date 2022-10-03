BSE : Listing of new securities of Zuari Industries Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221003-36
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new securities of Zuari Industries Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Zuari Industries Ltd(Scrip Code: 500780) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, October 4, 2022. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
3,40,580 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Zuari Industries Ltd (Formerly Zuari Global Limited) and Gobind Sugar Mills Limited.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE217A01012<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
29441705- 29782284<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
17/06/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:43:02 UTC.