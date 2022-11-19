Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
BSE : Malware Advisory for Stockbrokers | Trading members | Clearing Members

11/19/2022 | 08:09am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221119-2 Notice Date 19 Nov 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Malware Advisory for Stockbrokers | Trading members | Clearing Members
Content

Scope and Applicability:Stockbroker | Trading Members | Clearing Members.

With reference to our circular no 20221118-60 dated November 18,2018, regarding delay in settlements, noticed due to malware in CDSL. In regard to the malware detection at CDSL, members are hereby notified and requested to undertake appropriate actions as applicable to their environment. A brief description and immediate steps to be taken are mentioned below. <_o3a_p>


1) Following are the IOC's which should be validated and update in your anti-virus / anti-malware / firewall and other security devices.

Malicious Hash Value <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

MD5<_o3a_p>

SHA<_o3a_p>

cfcc2ec7f91c125b10d2eccd5f69db65<_o3a_p>

9fd79779d8d8644e901997f864bf8d95fdd6bdb138c61829d6bdb80a2b27abd6 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

951dce6731c5f3d2dae570597bc19d59<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

eee8150ba918a7ed099074a1b87a97b3c7f6648a763eedd7096acf16f40e0a73<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ae59e82ddd8d9840b79bfddbe4034462<_o3a_p>

b02d57f1c4f7f233044a56fdc57c89b6cc3661479dc cc3b4cfa1f6f9d20cd893<_o3a_p>

bf4d4f36c34461c6605b42c456fa4492<_o3a_p>

8b26b750d84c2b825e31b1150751ec7e76fb3ec7270 431bc3cf15e61276ec0eb<_o3a_p>

56c9c8f181803ece490087ebe053ef72<_o3a_p>

12eb4ca3ec5b7c650123c9053ea513260d802aa524 86b7512b53fb7e86ec876b<_o3a_p>

f9ab1c6ad6e788686509d5abedfd1001<_o3a_p>

a56b41a6023f828cccaaef470874571d169fdb8f683a 75edd430fbd31a2c3f6e<_o3a_p>

5e54923e6dc9508ae25fb6148d5b2e55<_o3a_p>

f582e67056ca8c8ffb5d080c82c7aa587c3101cc7a87959fc7e8738fa1c61a87<_o3a_p>

bf331800dbb46bb32a8ac89e4543cafa<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ad444dcdadfe5ba7901ec58be714cf57<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1690f558aa93267b8bcd14c1d5b9ce34<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

13b12238e3a44bcdf89a7686e7179e16 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3ee21dbaa37d0048e2e174cb41a664d6<_o3a_p>

98991e46004f13a4cfe8adbbebab473d

<_o3a_p>

2)Malicious Command and Control (C&C) IP Subnet- <_o3a_p>

5[.]44[.]42[.]0[/]24<_o3a_p>

188[.]34[.]187[.]110

v5sqpe[.]dotm

Below are some precautionary measures for adherence.<_o3a_p>

a) In order to prevent infection, users and organizations are advised to apply patches to Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office products<_o3a_p>

b) Update firmware/patches for all network components and network products<_o3a_p>c) Ensure anti-virus signatures are updated on all assets.d) Block any suspicious IP addresses on firewall <_o3a_p>

e) Block USB usage<_o3a_p>

f) Ensure IPS/IDS signatures are updated. <_o3a_p>

g) Ensure Email Gateway solutions has all relevant updates for detecting possible mails that may bring Trojans/malicious content in the environment. Also block sensitive file extensions such as ".exe", ".rtf", ".vbs", and ".js" etc. , including macros - at the perimeter level<_o3a_p>

h) Make the users aware about this threat and ensure that users do not download any suspicious attachments and/or browse suspicious/malicious links<_o3a_p>

i) Maintain a backup of critical data and store it offline and/or at a different location<_o3a_p>

j) 24X7 SOC Monitoring.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer:<_o3a_p>

a) The information contained in this notice has been extracted from trusted sources (Internal / External) and has been published as a guidance/awareness to members. As the future course of events with regards to this threat are not known, members are advised to keep a close watch on their systems to identify, timely detection and remediation of such threat.<_o3a_p>

b) Members shall act upon this notice at their own discretion after conducting appropriate impact/risk analysis to their specific environment.<_o3a_p>

c) Please note that the other exploit kits are also widely in circulation and available for download for free on the Internet and there are possibilities of attack vectors other than this threat which may exist/emanate. It is critical to perform a self-assessment against such zero-days/ exploit kits released in the wild.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the above and take precautionary measures.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Shri. Shivkumar Pandey<_o3a_p>

Group Chief Information Security Officer<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
