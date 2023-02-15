BSE : Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding

Notice No. 20230215-2 Notice Date 15 Feb 2023 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Equity Subject Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding Attachments Manner of achieving MPS.pdf ; Content

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/P/CIR/2023/18 dated February 3, 2023, regarding Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding.<_o3a_p>

SEBI has been receiving representations from listed entities and other stakeholders requesting relaxation from compliance with the conditions specified in the existing methods and approval for using non-prescribed methods to achieve MPS compliance.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above and to facilitate listed entities achieve MPS compliance, few of the existing methods have been reviewed and rationalized and two additional methods have been introduced. Accordingly, a listed entity shall adopt any of the methods in order to achieve compliance with the MPS requirements mandated under rules 19(2)(b) and 19A of the SCRR read with regulation 38 of the LODR Regulations.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

