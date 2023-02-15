Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:46:19 2023-02-15 am EST
483.90 INR   +0.50%
12:35aBse : Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding
PU
02/14Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for YARN SYNDICATE LIMITED-Live Activities Schedule
PU
02/14Bse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding

02/15/2023 | 12:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230215-2 Notice Date 15 Feb 2023
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Equity
Subject Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding
Attachments Manner of achieving MPS.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam

<_o3a_p>

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/P/CIR/2023/18 dated February 3, 2023, regarding Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI has been receiving representations from listed entities and other stakeholders requesting relaxation from compliance with the conditions specified in the existing methods and approval for using non-prescribed methods to achieve MPS compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In view of the above and to facilitate listed entities achieve MPS compliance, few of the existing methods have been reviewed and rationalized and two additional methods have been introduced. Accordingly, a listed entity shall adopt any of the methods in order to achieve compliance with the MPS requirements mandated under rules 19(2)(b) and 19A of the SCRR read with regulation 38 of the LODR Regulations.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
12:35aBse : Manner of achieving minimum public shareholding
PU
02/14Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for YARN SYNDICATE LIMITED-Live A..
PU
02/14Bse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PU
02/14Amalgamation Of Inox Leisure Limited : 532706)
PU
02/14Bse : SAT Order in the matter of Mishka Finance and Trading Limited
PU
02/14Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for PHAARMASIA LIMITED – L..
PU
02/14Bse : Listing of new securities of PG Electroplast Limited
PU
02/14Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Triveni Engineering..
PU
02/14Bse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for PHAARMAS..
PU
02/14Bse : Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,9x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 65 225 M 786 M 786 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,09x
EV / Sales 2024 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 481,50 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.25%802
CME GROUP INC.10.14%66 625
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 341
ASX LIMITED2.23%9 370
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.1.79%7 660
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-9.39%5 180