Notice No. 20231007-1 Notice Date 07 Oct 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Margin Framework for newly launched Aluminium, Copper & Zinc futures contract
Content

To

All Members/ Participants,

<_o3a_p>

With reference to SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2020/15 dated January 27, 2020and ICCL notice20230905-40on Review of Margin Framework for Commodity Derivatives Segment, the margin framework for below mentioned newly launched future contracts is as follows:

Commodity and its Variants

Commodity Type

Volatility Category

Applicable Minimum IM (%)

Applicable Minimum MPOR (days)
(days)<_o3a_p>

Aluminium

Non-Agri

High

10

3

Copper

Non-Agri

High

10

3

Zinc

Non-Agri

High

10

3

<_o3a_p>

Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of ICCL

<_o3a_p>

Sanaiya Ghadially

Asst. General Manager

Risk Department

Email

risk.monitoring@icclindia.com

Contact No:

+91-22-22725186/8902/9967598758

<_o3a_p>

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 21:25:22 UTC.