|Notice No.
|20231007-1
|Notice Date
|07 Oct 2023
|Category
|Settlement/RMS
|Segment
|Commodity Derivatives
|Subject
|Margin Framework for newly launched Aluminium, Copper & Zinc futures contract
|Content
To <_o3a_p>
All Members/ Participants, <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
With reference to SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2020/15 dated January 27, 2020and ICCL notice20230905-40on Review of Margin Framework for Commodity Derivatives Segment, the margin framework for below mentioned newly launched future contracts is as follows:<_o3a_p>
Commodity and its Variants<_o3a_p>
Commodity Type<_o3a_p>
Volatility Category<_o3a_p>
Applicable Minimum IM (%)<_o3a_p>
Applicable Minimum MPOR
Aluminium<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
Copper<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
Zinc<_o3a_p>
Non-Agri<_o3a_p>
High<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of ICCL<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sanaiya Ghadially<_o3a_p>
Asst. General Manager<_o3a_p>
Risk Department<_o3a_p>
Email<_o3a_p>
risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>
Contact No:<_o3a_p>
+91-22-22725186/8902/9967598758<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 21:25:22 UTC.