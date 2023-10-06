Notice No. 20231007-1 Notice Date 07 Oct 2023 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Margin Framework for newly launched Aluminium, Copper & Zinc futures contract Content

With reference to SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2020/15 dated January 27, 2020and ICCL notice20230905-40on Review of Margin Framework for Commodity Derivatives Segment, the margin framework for below mentioned newly launched future contracts is as follows:<_o3a_p>

Commodity and its Variants<_o3a_p> Commodity Type<_o3a_p> Volatility Category<_o3a_p> Applicable Minimum IM (%)<_o3a_p> Applicable Minimum MPOR

(days)<_o3a_p> Aluminium<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Copper<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Zinc<_o3a_p> Non-Agri<_o3a_p> High<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p>

Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of ICCL

Sanaiya Ghadially

Asst. General Manager

Risk Department
Email risk.monitoring@icclindia.com
Contact No: +91-22-22725186/8902/9967598758

