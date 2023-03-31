BSE : Margin Trading Compliance Certificate for half year ended March 31, 2023

Notice No. 20230331-86 Notice Date 31 Mar 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Margin Trading Compliance Certificate for half year ended March 31, 2023 Attachments Annexure 1.docx ; Content

NOTICES

Attention of the stock brokers is drawn to the provisions contained in the SEBI circular no. CIR/MRD/DP/54/2017 dated June 13, 2017 and Exchange Notice No. 20170615-23 dated June 15, 2017 wherein, stock brokers were informed that the books of accounts maintained by them, with regard to margin trading facility offered by them are to be audited. Further, stock brokers were also informed that they are required to submit certificate specifying the extent of compliance with the conditions of Margin Trading Facility.

In view of this, stock brokers who have obtained approval for Margin Trading Facility from the Exchange are hereby informed to submit such certificate on half yearly basis, i.e. for the half year ending on 31st March and 30th September.<_o3a_p>



The certificate is required to be submitted as per format enclosed to this notice, duly signed by the Chartered Accountant who has audited books of accounts and other documents of the member, failing which it shall be treated as non-submission.<_o3a_p>



Those stock brokers who have taken approval of the Exchange for offering Margin Trading Facility but have not commenced the same may, however, submit a certificate to this effect duly signed by their Compliance Officer by the due date.<_o3a_p>



Members may note that the scanned copy of the aforesaid certificate for half year ended March 31, 2023 is to be submitted on or before April 30, 2023 in electronic form only through BEFS (BSE Electronic Filing System) and the module for submission is now enabled at following link:<_o3a_p>



https://befs.bseindia.com/-> Margin Trading<_o3a_p>



Please find enclosed herewith the User manual as Annexure 1 for the submission of Margin Trading Compliance Certificate for half year ended March 31, 2023.

It may be noted that submission of Margin Trading Compliance Certificate shall be considered complete only after Member submits the certificate to the Exchange through BEFS and receives an acknowledgment email. Certificate submitted in physical form or through email will not be considered as submission to Exchange.

For further clarifications, if any, you may contact below mentioned officials:<_o3a_p>

Contact no.<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> 022-2272 8435<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> bse.reports@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> 022-2272 5785<_o3a_p>

For and On behalf of BSE Ltd. <_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

Encl: Format of Margin Trading Compliance Certificate.<_o3a_p>

PRESCRIBED FORMAT<_o3a_p>

(ON THE LETTERHEAD OF THE CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT)<_o3a_p>

CERTIFICATE<_o3a_p>

I/We have verified and audited the relevant books, records, and documents of M/s._________________________________ Clg. No _________________, trading member of BSE Ltd., for the period from __________ to ______________ and on the basis of the relevant information and explanation submitted to me/us and to my/our satisfaction, I/we certify that the trading member had complied with the conditions of margin trading facility as prescribed in circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/54/2017 dated June 13, 2017, issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India.<_o3a_p>

Name of Chartered Accountant / Firm<_o3a_p>

Signature and Seal of Chartered Accountant<_o3a_p>

Membership Number<_o3a_p>

Place :<_o3a_p>

Date :<_o3a_p>