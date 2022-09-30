Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:27 2022-09-30 am EDT
605.90 INR   +0.83%
10:34aBse : Margin Trading Compliance Certificate for half year ended September 30, 2022
PU
10:14aBse : Reporting for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications and systems offered and used by market intermediaries
PU
09:54aBse : Disclosure of holding of specified securities and holding of specified securities in dematerialized form- Latest XBRL utility
PU
BSE : Margin Trading Compliance Certificate for half year ended September 30, 2022

09/30/2022 | 10:34am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220930-52 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Margin Trading Compliance Certificate for half year ended September 30, 2022
Content

Attention of the stock brokers is drawn to the provisions contained in the SEBI circular no. CIR/MRD/DP/54/2017 dated June 13, 2017 and Exchange Notice No. 20170615-23 dated June 15, 2017 wherein, stock brokers were informed that the books of accounts maintained by them, with regard to margin trading facility offered by them are to be audited. Further, stock brokers were also informed that they are required to submit certificate specifying the extent of compliance with the conditions of Margin Trading Facility.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In view of this, stock brokers who have obtained approval for Margin Trading Facility from the Exchange are hereby informed to submit such certificate on half yearly basis, i.e. for the half year ending on 31st March and 30th September.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The certificate is required to be submitted as per format enclosed to this notice, duly signed by the Chartered Accountant who has audited books of accounts and other documents of the member, failing which it shall be treated as non-submission.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Those stock brokers who have taken approval of the Exchange for offering Margin Trading Facility but have not commenced the same may, however, submit a certificate to this effect duly signed by their Compliance Officer by the due date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The scanned copy of the aforesaid certificate for half year ending September 30, 2022 should be emailed at bse.reports@bseindia.com on or before October 31, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further clarifications, if any, you may contact below mentioned officials:

<_o3a_p>

Contact no.<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8435<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

bse.reports@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 5785<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.

<_o3a_p>

Jyoti Thukral Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

Sr. Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision

Encl: Format of Margin Trading Compliance Certificate.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

PRESCRIBED FORMAT<_o3a_p>

(ON THE LETTERHEAD OF THE CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT)<_o3a_p>

CERTIFICATE<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

I/We have verified and audited the relevant books, records, and documents of M/s._________________________________ Clg. No _________________, trading member of BSE Ltd., for the period from __________ to ______________ and on the basis of the relevant information and explanation submitted to me/us and to my/our satisfaction, I/we certify that the trading member had complied with the conditions of margin trading facility as prescribed in circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/54/2017 dated June 13, 2017, issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of Chartered Accountant / Firm<_o3a_p>

Signature and Seal of Chartered Accountant<_o3a_p>

Membership Number<_o3a_p>

Place :<_o3a_p>

Date :<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 14:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
