Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:13:34 2023-03-02 am EST
443.40 INR   -0.27%
05:09aBse : Market Lot Change Pusuant to Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited
PU
05:09aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Stock Recommendations using YouTube in the scrip of Sharpline Broadcast Limited.
PU
05:09aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Stock Recommendations using YouTube in the scrip of Sadhna Broadcast Limited.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Market Lot Change Pusuant to Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230302-11 Notice Date 02 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Market Lot Change Pusuant to Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited
Content
In Continuation of Notice No. 20230224-49 dated February 24,2023, Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of Rhetan TMT Limited (543590) pursuant to the Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of the Company as given below, which will be effective from Friday, March 10, 2023:-<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Scrip Name<_o3a_p>

Current Market Lot<_o3a_p>

Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

543590<_o3a_p>

Rhetan TMT Limited<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

75000<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

March 02, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:09aBse : Market Lot Change Pusuant to Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of Rhetan..
PU
05:09aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Stock Recommendations using YouTube in the scrip of S..
PU
05:09aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Stock Recommendations using YouTube in the scrip of S..
PU
04:56aBse : Listing of New Securities of OK Play India Ltd.
PU
04:56aBse : Market Lot Change Pusuant to Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of Captai..
PU
04:56aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Stock Recommendations using YouTube in the scrip of S..
PU
04:56aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Stock Recommendations using YouTube in the scrip of S..
PU
03/01Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SIKKA PORTS & TERMINALS LTD
PU
03/01Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Navi Finserv Limited
PU
03/01Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Capsave Finance Private Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 60 227 M 731 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
EV / Sales 2024 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 444,60 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-18.41%731
CME GROUP INC.10.23%66 271
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.23%14 898
ASX LIMITED-0.68%8 841
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.4.95%7 676
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.88%4 522