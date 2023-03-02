BSE : Market Lot Change Pusuant to Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited

NOTICES
In Continuation of Notice No. 20230224-49 dated February 24,2023, Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of Rhetan TMT Limited (543590) pursuant to the Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of the Company as given below, which will be effective from Friday, March 10, 2023:-<_o3a_p>
Notice No.
|
20230302-11
|
Notice Date
|
02 Mar 2023
|
Category
|
Corporate Actions
|
Segment
|
Equity
|
Subject
|
Market Lot Change Pusuant to Sub-division and Bonus issue of Equity Shares of Rhetan TMT Limited
|
Content
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Scrip Name<_o3a_p>
Current Market Lot<_o3a_p>
Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
543590<_o3a_p>
Rhetan TMT Limited<_o3a_p>
2000<_o3a_p>
75000<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
March 02, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.