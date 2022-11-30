Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-30 am EST
577.20 INR   -0.53%
09:33aBse : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –December 2022
PU
08:43aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of IIFL Samasta Finance Limited
PU
08:43aBse : Listing of New Securities of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited
PU
BSE : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –December 2022

11/30/2022 | 09:33am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221130-52 Notice Date 30 Nov 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment SLB
Subject Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS -December 2022
Attachments Annexure 1.xls ;
Content

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

NOTICE<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ICCL - SLB Segment<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No. MRD/DoP/SE/Dep/Cir-14/2007 dated December 20, 2007 andsubsequent notices issued by Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. (ICCL) [an approved intermediary under the Securities Lending Scheme, 1997] in respect of the broad framework of the Securities Lending and Borrowing Scheme (SLBS).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In this regard, the stock wise Market Wide Position Limits (MWPL) and Position Limit applicable to Clearing Member (CM), Institutional Investors and Client under SLB segment for the month of December2022, is specified in Annexure I.

<_o3a_p>

In case any clarification is required, members may contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Name<_o3a_p>

Contact No.<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p>

7506563987<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p>

9886998333<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

November 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 14:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
