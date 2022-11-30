BSE : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –December 2022

Notice No. 20221130-52 Notice Date 30 Nov 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment SLB Subject Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS -December 2022 Attachments Annexure 1.xls ; Content

NOTICES

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

NOTICE<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ICCL - SLB Segment<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No. MRD/DoP/SE/Dep/Cir-14/2007 dated December 20, 2007 andsubsequent notices issued by Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. (ICCL) [an approved intermediary under the Securities Lending Scheme, 1997] in respect of the broad framework of the Securities Lending and Borrowing Scheme (SLBS).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In this regard, the stock wise Market Wide Position Limits (MWPL) and Position Limit applicable to Clearing Member (CM), Institutional Investors and Client under SLB segment for the month of December2022, is specified in Annexure I.

<_o3a_p>

In case any clarification is required, members may contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Name<_o3a_p> Contact No.<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p> 7506563987<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p> 9886998333<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

November 30, 2022<_o3a_p>