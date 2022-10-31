Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-31 am EDT
590.10 INR   -1.66%
12:22pBse : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –November 2022.
PU
11:12aBse : Order in the matter of Gitanjali Gems Ltd. – Mehul C. Choksi
PU
10:12aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of SATYA MICROCAPITAL LIMITED
PU
BSE : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –November 2022.

10/31/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221031-55 Notice Date 31 Oct 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment SLB
Subject Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS -November 2022.
Attachments Annexure 1.xls ;
Content

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

NOTICE<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ICCL - SLB Segment<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No. MRD/DoP/SE/Dep/Cir-14/2007 dated December 20, 2007 andsubsequent notices issued by Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. (ICCL) [an approved intermediary under the Securities Lending Scheme, 1997] in respect of the broad framework of the Securities Lending and Borrowing Scheme (SLBS).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In this regard, the stock wise Market Wide Position Limits (MWPL) and Position Limit applicable to Clearing Member (CM), Institutional Investors and Client under SLB segment for the month of November2022, is specified in Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case any clarification is required, members may contact any of the following officials:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Name<_o3a_p>

Contact No.<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Mr. Rahul Agrawal<_o3a_p>

7506563987<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

Mr. Basappa Kagganagi<_o3a_p>

9886998333<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

October 31, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
