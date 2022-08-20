Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
653.65 INR   -1.02%
05:16aBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on August 24, 2022
PU
05:16aBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on August 23, 2022
PU
04:36aSOVEREIGN GOLD BOND SCHEME (SGB) AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIPTION ON BSE STAR MF PLATFORM 2022-23 : Series 2
PU
BSE : Markets schedule (Mock ) after switchover from PR to DR on 20th August 2022

08/20/2022 | 03:36am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220820-11 Notice Date 20 Aug 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Markets schedule (Mock ) after switchover from PR to DR on 20th August 2022
Content

In continuation of Notice No 20220623- 2 and Notice No 20220623 - 45 dated 23rd June'2022 and based on intimation from SEBI the Exchange has initiated switchover of trading systems from PR location to DR location today i.e., 20th August '2022. Trading would commence trading in Pre-open session at DR location from 13.15 pm onwards for Equity segment and other segments of Equity Derivatives, Currency Derivatives and Commodity Derivatives<_o3a_p>

Given below is the schedule for DR Mock Trading Session Timings-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS EQUITY SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Pre-Open<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Order Entry period<_o3a_p>

13.15 pm<_o3a_p>

13:23 pm^<_o3a_p>

· Matching period<_o3a_p>

13:23 pm^<_o3a_p>

13:30 pm<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading*#<_o3a_p>

13:30 pm<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Periodic Call Auction (1 session of 1 hour)<_o3a_p>

13:45 am<_o3a_p>

14:45 pm<_o3a_p>

Afternoon Block Deal Window<_o3a_p>

14:15 pm<_o3a_p>

14:30 pm<_o3a_p>

Closing<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

15:10 pm<_o3a_p>

Post- closing<_o3a_p>

15:10 pm<_o3a_p>

15:20 pm<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification<_o3a_p>

-<_o3a_p>

16:00 pm<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS EQUITY DERIVATIVES<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading<_o3a_p>

13:30 pm<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

15:10 pm<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS CURRENCY DERIVATIVES<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading for Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p>

13.15 pm<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading for Cross Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p>

13.15 pm<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification (Currency)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

15:10 pm<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification (Cross Currency)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

15:10 pm<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS COMMODITY DERIVATIVES<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading<_o3a_p>

13.15 pm<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification<_o3a_p>

15:00 pm<_o3a_p>

15:10 pm<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Market participants note that all the outstanding orders at PR shall be purged before start of Trading from DR Site. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 4:00 pm.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400/600 and 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

20th August 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 07:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
