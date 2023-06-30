|Notice No.
|20230630-41
|Notice Date
|30 Jun 2023
|Category
|Others
|Segment
|General
|Subject
|Master Circular - Investor Grievances Redressal Mechanism
|Attachments
|Annexure_Master_Circular_Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism.pdf ;
|Content
The Exchange has issued various notices /circulars from time to time. In order to enable members to access all the applicable notices/circulars for Investor Grievances Redressal Mechanism at one place, Master Circular has been prepared, enclosed as Annexure A.<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
This Master Circular is a compilation of the relevant notices/circulars issued by Department of Investor Service up to March 31, 2023.
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
Abhijit Pai Shilpa Mhapsekar <_o3a_p>
Deputy General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>
Membership Compliance & Investor Services Investor Services<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 12:18:03 UTC.