BSE : Measure in respect of companies with high Promoter as well as non- Promoter ‘Encumbrance' as per Reg. 28(3) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation 2011.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220817-26
Notice Date
17 Aug 2022
Category
Trading
Segment
Equity
Subject
Measure in respect of companies with high Promoter as well as non- Promoter 'Encumbrance' as per Reg. 28(3) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation 2011.
Attachments
Annexures.xls ;
Content
This is in continuation to Exchange notice no. 20220131-43 dated January 31, 2022, on the captioned subject.
Trading Members are hereby requested to take note of the following:
1. The securities as given in Annexure I, have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under the aforesaid Measure and shall attract minimum 75 % margin in Equity and Equity Derivatives segment w.e.f.August 22, 2022on all open positions as onAugust 19, 2022and new positions created fromAugust 22, 2022.
2. The Securities as given in Annexure II, are eligible to move out from the said framework effective from August 18, 2022.
3. A consolidated list of securities under the framework is given in Annexure III.
Market participants may note that this measure shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing measures being imposed by the Exchanges from time to time and shall be subjected to a periodic review.
Further, it may also be noted that the shortlisting of securities under this measure should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity.
In case of any further queries, members are requested to contact on 022-2272 8745/5092/5093.
For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.
Ashok Kumar Singh
Yogendra Daxini
Deputy General Manager
Deputy General Manager
August 17, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:08 UTC.