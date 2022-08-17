Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-08-17 am EDT
662.00 INR   +0.15%
BSE : Measure in respect of companies with high Promoter as well as non- Promoter 'Encumbrance' as per Reg. 28(3) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation 2011.
PU
BSE : Introduction of Interest Rate Derivatives Contracts.
PU
BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Standard Chartered Capital Limited
PU
BSE : Measure in respect of companies with high Promoter as well as non- Promoter ‘Encumbrance' as per Reg. 28(3) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation 2011.

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220817-26 Notice Date 17 Aug 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Measure in respect of companies with high Promoter as well as non- Promoter 'Encumbrance' as per Reg. 28(3) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation 2011.
Attachments Annexures.xls ;
Content

This is in continuation to Exchange notice no. 20220131-43 dated January 31, 2022, on the captioned subject. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are hereby requested to take note of the following:<_o3a_p>

1. The securities as given in Annexure I, have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under the aforesaid Measure and shall attract minimum 75 % margin in Equity and Equity Derivatives segment w.e.f.August 22, 2022on all open positions as onAugust 19, 2022and new positions created fromAugust 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>2. The Securities as given in Annexure II, are eligible to move out from the said framework effective from August 18, 2022. <_o3a_p>3. A consolidated list of securities under the framework is given in Annexure III.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that this measure shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing measures being imposed by the Exchanges from time to time and shall be subjected to a periodic review.<_o3a_p>

Further, it may also be noted that the shortlisting of securities under this measure should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity.<_o3a_p>

In case of any further queries, members are requested to contact on 022-2272 8745/5092/5093.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok Kumar Singh<_o3a_p>

Yogendra Daxini<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

August 17, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 89 541 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 661,00 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.36%1 129
CME GROUP INC.-10.07%73 850
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.73%15 203
ASX LIMITED-9.32%11 436
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-13.34%8 558
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-32.02%1 941