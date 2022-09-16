BSE : Merger of certain schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220916-36
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
16 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Mutual Fund
|
|
Subject
|
|
Merger of certain schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Addendum.pdf ; Annexure.xls ;
|
|
Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund regarding merger of certain schemes plan & option. The merger shall be effective from September 19, 2022.<_o3a_p>
Consequently, fresh subscription through lumpsum and additional investment/Switch In//STP In (including ASTP)/SIP/XSIP has been disabled in the Transferor schemes plan & option after the closer of business hours on September 16, 2022.<_o3a_p>
Further, as per the communication received from ICICI Prudential AMC, Transferor schemes plan & option has been cease to exist with effect from September 19, 2022 on BSE StAR MF platform with immediate effect. SIP/XSIP/STP/SWP registered under Transferor schemes will get shifted to Surviving schemes.<_o3a_p>
The notice cum addendum issued by ICICI Prudential AMC as well schemes plan & options merger details are attached in Annexure.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 12:49:01 UTC.