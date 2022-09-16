BSE : Merger of certain schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Notice No. 20220916-36 Notice Date 16 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Merger of certain schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform. Attachments Addendum.pdf ; Annexure.xls ; Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund regarding merger of certain schemes plan & option. The merger shall be effective from September 19, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Consequently, fresh subscription through lumpsum and additional investment/Switch In//STP In (including ASTP)/SIP/XSIP has been disabled in the Transferor schemes plan & option after the closer of business hours on September 16, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Further, as per the communication received from ICICI Prudential AMC, Transferor schemes plan & option has been cease to exist with effect from September 19, 2022 on BSE StAR MF platform with immediate effect. SIP/XSIP/STP/SWP registered under Transferor schemes will get shifted to Surviving schemes.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by ICICI Prudential AMC as well schemes plan & options merger details are attached in Annexure.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds