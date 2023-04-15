Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-04-13 am EDT
459.25 INR   -0.66%
08:47aBse : Merger & scheme name change of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN on BSE StAR MF platform
PU
04/14Bse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for Naturite Agro Products Ltd.
PU
04/13Bse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
PU
BSE : Merger & scheme name change of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN on BSE StAR MF platform

04/15/2023 | 08:47am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230415-4 Notice Date 15 Apr 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Merger & scheme name change of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN on BSE StAR MF platform
Attachments Annexure I.xls ; Annexure II.xls ; Notice cum Addendum.pdf ;
Content

Members are hereby informed that we have received communication from ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE Mutual Fund regarding Merger of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN & scheme name change on BSE StAR MF platform. The merger shall be effective after the close of business hours on April 13, 2023 ("Effective Date") or the immediately following Business Day, if such day is a Non-Business Day.<_o3a_p>

As per notice cum addendum issued by ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE Mutual Fund, schemes provided in Annexure I shall be merged & subsequently scheme name change for said scheme has been done as per Annexure II is attached.<_o3a_p>

Further, the Transferor scheme has been ceased to exist & ASTP/SWP registered shifted to Transferee scheme.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
