BSE : Merger & scheme name change of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN on BSE StAR MF platform

Members are hereby informed that we have received communication from ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE Mutual Fund regarding Merger of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN & scheme name change on BSE StAR MF platform. The merger shall be effective after the close of business hours on April 13, 2023 ("Effective Date") or the immediately following Business Day, if such day is a Non-Business Day.<_o3a_p>

As per notice cum addendum issued by ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE Mutual Fund, schemes provided in Annexure I shall be merged & subsequently scheme name change for said scheme has been done as per Annexure II is attached.<_o3a_p>

Further, the Transferor scheme has been ceased to exist & ASTP/SWP registered shifted to Transferee scheme.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds