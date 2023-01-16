BSE : Migration of Equity Shares of Manomay Tex India Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform

Notice No. 20230116-12 Notice Date 16 Jan 2023 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Migration of Equity Shares of Manomay Tex India Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform Attachments Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ; Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, January 18, 2022, the equity shares of Manomay Tex India Limited which are already listed under BSE SME Platform will now be migrated & admitted to dealings on the Mainboard Platform in the list of 'B' Group.

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company <_o3a_p> Manomay Tex India Limited<_o3a_p> Registered Office<_o3a_p> 32, Heera Panna Market, Pur Road, Bhilwara, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, 311001<_o3a_p> Tel. No 01482 - 246983 <_o3a_p> E-Mail: cs@manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p> Website : www.manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p> Securities <_o3a_p> 1,46,83,350 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up <_o3a_p> Distinctive numbers <_o3a_p> 1 to 1,46,83,350<_o3a_p> Market Lot <_o3a_p> One Share <_o3a_p> Scrip Code <_o3a_p> 540396<_o3a_p> Abbreviated Name on BOLT System <_o3a_p> MANOMAY<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> MANOMAY<_o3a_p> ISIN No. <_o3a_p> INE784W01015<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated February 16, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e., one share). <_o3a_p>

2. The Unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2022, is enclosed as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

3. A copy of the shareholding pattern as on December 16, 2022, submitted by the company is enclosed as Annexure II. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. The company's financial year ending is March 31.

<_o3a_p>

5. The address of the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company is given below: <_o3a_p>

Bigshare Services Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Address : S6-2, 6th Floor, Pinnacle Business Park, <_o3a_p>

Next to Ahura Centre, Mahakali Caves Road, <_o3a_p>

Andheri (East),Mumbai,Maharashtra,400093<_o3a_p>

Phone: 022 - 40430200 / 62638200; +91 704545439 <_o3a_p>

Email: ipo@bigshareonline.com; investor@bigshareonline.com <_o3a_p>

Website:

www.bigshareonline.com

<_o3a_p>

6. I n case members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this Notice, they may please contact any of the following: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A) At the Company : <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Kamesh Shri Shri Mal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer<_o3a_p> Address: <_o3a_p> 32, Heera Panna Market, Pur Road, Bhilwara, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, 311001<_o3a_p> Tel. No 01482 - 246983 <_o3a_p> E-Mail: cs@manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p> Website : www.manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p> B) At the Exchange : <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Raghavendra Bhat<_o3a_p> Associate Manager <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Tel.: 022-22728915<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Monday, January 16, 2023