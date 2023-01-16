Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:28 2023-01-16 am EST
534.60 INR   +0.04%
05:20aBse : Allowing stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts on the same commodity in commodity derivatives segment
PU
03:10aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited
PU
02:50aBse : Demat Auction - 198/698
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Migration of Equity Shares of Manomay Tex India Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform

01/16/2023 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230116-12 Notice Date 16 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Migration of Equity Shares of Manomay Tex India Limited from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform
Attachments Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, January 18, 2022, the equity shares of Manomay Tex India Limited which are already listed under BSE SME Platform will now be migrated & admitted to dealings on the Mainboard Platform in the list of 'B' Group.

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company <_o3a_p>

Manomay Tex India Limited<_o3a_p>

Registered Office<_o3a_p>

32, Heera Panna Market, Pur Road, Bhilwara, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, 311001<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. 01482 - 246983<_o3a_p>E-Mail: cs@manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p>Website: www.manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p>
Securities <_o3a_p>

1,46,83,350 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up <_o3a_p>

Distinctive numbers <_o3a_p>

1 to 1,46,83,350<_o3a_p>

Market Lot <_o3a_p> One Share <_o3a_p>
Scrip Code <_o3a_p>

540396<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated Name on BOLT System <_o3a_p>

MANOMAY<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

MANOMAY<_o3a_p>

ISIN No. <_o3a_p>

INE784W01015<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated February 16, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialized form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e., one share). <_o3a_p>

2. The Unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2022, is enclosed as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

3. A copy of the shareholding pattern as on December 16, 2022, submitted by the company is enclosed as Annexure II. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. The company's financial year ending is March 31.

<_o3a_p>

5. The address of the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company is given below: <_o3a_p>

Bigshare Services Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Address: S6-2, 6th Floor, Pinnacle Business Park, <_o3a_p>

Next to Ahura Centre, Mahakali Caves Road, <_o3a_p>

Andheri (East),Mumbai,Maharashtra,400093<_o3a_p>

Phone: 022 - 40430200 / 62638200; +91 704545439<_o3a_p>

Email: ipo@bigshareonline.com; investor@bigshareonline.com <_o3a_p>

Website:

www.bigshareonline.com

<_o3a_p>

6. In case members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this Notice, they may please contact any of the following: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A) At the Company: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kamesh Shri Shri Mal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer<_o3a_p>

Address: <_o3a_p>

32, Heera Panna Market, Pur Road, Bhilwara, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, 311001<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. 01482 - 246983<_o3a_p>E-Mail: cs@manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p>Website: www.manomaytexindia.com <_o3a_p>
B) At the Exchange: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Raghavendra Bhat<_o3a_p>

Associate Manager <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tel.: 022-22728915<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Monday, January 16, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:20aBse : Allowing stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts on the same commodity in commo..
PU
03:10aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Ser..
PU
02:50aBse : Demat Auction - 198/698
PU
02:00aBse : Rights Entitlements of Pacific Industries Ltd
PU
01:10aBse : Rights Entitlements of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd
PU
01/15Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January ..
PU
01/15Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January ..
PU
01/14Bse : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE St..
PU
01/13Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited
PU
01/13Bse : List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional seg..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 72 391 M 891 M 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 534,40 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.93%891
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.29%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.44%9 117
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.98%7 677
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-1.66%5 687