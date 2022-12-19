Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:30 2022-12-19 am EST
582.00 INR   -1.55%
04:23aBse : Mock Trading Schedule for Calendar Year 2023
PU
04:23aBse : Demat Auction - 178/678
PU
03:09aBse : Listing of New Securities of Captain Pipes Limited
PU
BSE : Mock Trading Schedule for Calendar Year 2023

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221219-12 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022
Category Trading Segment General
Subject Mock Trading Schedule for Calendar Year 2023
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are aware that the Exchange Conducts Mock Trading Sessions Periodically to test its trading system. <_o3a_p>

In order to enable Members to chart out their own testing schedule in line with these mock trading sessions, the Exchange is publishing an indicative schedule of mock trading sessions for the year 2023, as given below. Detailed instructions for each session shall be published through separate notice subsequently. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p>

Date<_o3a_p>

Day<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

January 07,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

February 04,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

March 04,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

April 01,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

May 06,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

June 03,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

7<_o3a_p>

July 01,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

8<_o3a_p>

August 05,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

9<_o3a_p>

September 02,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

October 07,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

11<_o3a_p>

November 04,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

12<_o3a_p>

December 02,2023<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd., <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
