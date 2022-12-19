BSE : Mock Trading Schedule for Calendar Year 2023

Notice No. 20221219-12 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022 Category Trading Segment General Subject Mock Trading Schedule for Calendar Year 2023 Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are aware that the Exchange Conducts Mock Trading Sessions Periodically to test its trading system. <_o3a_p>

In order to enable Members to chart out their own testing schedule in line with these mock trading sessions, the Exchange is publishing an indicative schedule of mock trading sessions for the year 2023, as given below. Detailed instructions for each session shall be published through separate notice subsequently. <_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> January 07,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> February 04,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> March 04,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> April 01,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> May 06,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> June 03,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> July 01,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> August 05,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 9<_o3a_p> September 02,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> October 07,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 11<_o3a_p> November 04,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> December 02,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd., <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>