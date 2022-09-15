Advanced search
Mock Trading Session on Saturday, September 17th 2022 for Commodity Derivatives Segment
PU
08:00aBSE : Mock Trading Session on Saturday, September 17th 2022 for Currency Derivatives Segment
PU
08:00aBSE : Mock Trading Session on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, for Equity Derivatives Segment
PU
BSE : Mock Trading Session on Saturday, September 17th 2022 for Commodity Derivatives Segment

09/15/2022 | 08:00am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220915-26 Notice Date 15 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Mock Trading Session on Saturday, September 17th 2022 for Commodity Derivatives Segment
Attachments Annexure_COM.zip ;
Content

Under Instructions from SEBI and their Technical Advisory committee, the Exchange has scheduled a mandatory Mock trading session from its PR and DR sitefor Commodity Derivatives segment on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

PR/DR Mock Trading Session Timings-

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Log-in <_o3a_p>

08:15 AM <_o3a_p>

09:00 AM<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading<_o3a_p>

09:15 AM<_o3a_p>

01:00 PM<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification<_o3a_p>

01:00 PM<_o3a_p>

01:15 PM<_o3a_p>

The Exchange would commence mock trading activity from its PR location on 17th September'2022 and based on intimation from SEBI, Exchange shall initiate switch over to DR within 45 minutes of announcement. During this switchover, Exchange shall issue a Notice providing details of trading sessions and the information of the same shall be communicated via SMS to members. Note that all the outstanding orders shall be purged before start of Trading from DR Site<_o3a_p>

Members and their clients shall have to compulsorily participate in the said Mock and test real trading scenarios to assess challenges, if any, during live switchover from PR site to DR site. Members having approved algorithmic software also needs to mandatorily participate in these sessions using User Ids approved for Algo trading.<_o3a_p>

Participation in mock is mandatory for members, failing which members may be liable for disciplinary action.<_o3a_p>

Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz. various types of call auction sessions, risk-reduction mode, trading halt, etc.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 4:00 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-3059 4000; bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 11:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
