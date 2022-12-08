Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:28 2022-12-08 am EST
575.35 INR   -1.09%
BSE : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for Currency Derivative segment

12/08/2022 | 05:23am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221208-10 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022
Category Trading Segment Currency Derivatives
Subject Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for Currency Derivative segment
Attachments Annexure_CDX.zip ;
Content

The Exchange has scheduled Mock trading session from its Disaster Recovery site (DR) for Currency Derivatives segment on Saturday, December10, 2022.

Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneled vendors or in-house developed systems through IML/ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions).<_o3a_p>

Further note that this mock trading session is optional for member participation and there shall be no new BOLT TWS or IML exe. release.

Mock Trading Session Timings <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Log-in<_o3a_p>

10:15 AM<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading for Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

14:00 PM<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading for Cross Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

14:00 PM<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification (Currency)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

14:10 PM<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification (Cross Currency)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

14:10 PM<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.<_o3a_p>

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 3:00 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 10:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
