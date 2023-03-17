Advanced search
Bse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for Equity segment
PU
Bse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for Commodity Derivatives segment
PU
Discontinuance Of Buyback Of The Shares Of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (scrip Code : 540750)
PU
BSE : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for Commodity Derivatives segment

03/17/2023 | 02:06am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230317-2 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023
Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for Commodity Derivatives segment
Attachments Annexure_COM.zip ;
Content

The Exchange has scheduled Mock trading session from its Disaster Recovery site (DR) for Commodity Derivatives segment on Saturday, March18, 2023.

Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneled vendors or in-house developed systems through IML/ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions).<_o3a_p>

Further note that this mock trading session is optional for member participation and there shall be no new BOLT TWS or IML exe. release.<_o3a_p>

Mock Trading Session Timings <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Log-in <_o3a_p>

10:15 AM<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

14:00 PM<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification<_o3a_p>

14:00 PM<_o3a_p>

14:20 PM<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 3:00 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
