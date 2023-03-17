BSE : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for Equity segment

Notice No. 20230317-6 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for Equity segment Attachments Annexure_EQ.zip ; Content

NOTICES

The Exchange has scheduled Mock trading session from its Disaster Recovery site (DR) for Equity segment on Saturday, March18, 2023.

Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz. various types of call auction sessions, risk-reduction mode, trading halt, block deals, etc.<_o3a_p>

Further note that this mock trading session is optional for member participation and there shall be no new BOLT TWS or IML exe. release.

Mock Trading Session Timings-

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p> FROM<_o3a_p> TO<_o3a_p> Log-in <_o3a_p> 10:15 AM<_o3a_p> 10:45 AM<_o3a_p> Morning Block Deal Window<_o3a_p> 10:45 AM<_o3a_p> 11.00 AM<_o3a_p> Pre-Open <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Order Entry period<_o3a_p> 11:00 AM<_o3a_p> 11:08 AM<_o3a_p> · Matching period<_o3a_p> 11:08 AM<_o3a_p> 11:15 AM<_o3a_p> Continuous Trading*#<_o3a_p> 11:15 AM<_o3a_p> 14:00 PM<_o3a_p> Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips#<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> · Order Entry period<_o3a_p> 11:00 AM<_o3a_p> 11:30 AM<_o3a_p> · Matching period<_o3a_p> 11:30 AM<_o3a_p> 11:45 AM<_o3a_p> Continuous Trading*# for SPOS Scrips<_o3a_p> 11:45 AM<_o3a_p> 14:00 PM<_o3a_p> Periodic Call Auction (2 sessions of 45 minutes)<_o3a_p> 11:30 AM<_o3a_p> 13:30 PM<_o3a_p> Auction for Settlement Details<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Order Entry and Matching Period<_o3a_p> 12.15 PM<_o3a_p> 12.45 AM<_o3a_p> Afternoon Block Deal Window<_o3a_p> 13:00 PM<_o3a_p> 13:15 PM<_o3a_p> Closing <_o3a_p> 14:00 PM<_o3a_p> 14:10 PM<_o3a_p> Post- closing <_o3a_p> 14:10 PM<_o3a_p> 14:20 PM<_o3a_p> Trade Modification<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 14:30 PM<_o3a_p>

^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 1 minute.

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 3:00 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p> IML Tech Support<_o3a_p> 022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Help Desk<_o3a_p> 022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,

<_o3a_p>