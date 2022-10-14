BSE : Mock Trading in Live Environment for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment

Notice No. 20221014-5 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022 Category Trading Segment EGR Subject Mock Trading in Live Environment for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment Content

This is further to Exchange circular 20221003-47 dated 03rd October 2022 regarding mock trading in test environment for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment. Exchange proposes to schedule mock trading session in live environment on Saturday, 15th October 2022.<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to note details related to mock trading in the live environment as follows-<_o3a_p>

1. Mock Trading session timings given below -<_o3a_p>

Trading Session<_o3a_p> From<_o3a_p> To<_o3a_p> Log-In<_o3a_p> 10:30 AM<_o3a_p> 11:00 AM<_o3a_p> Preopen Call Auction<_o3a_p> 11:00 AM<_o3a_p> 11:15 AM<_o3a_p> Continuous Trading<_o3a_p> 11:15 AM<_o3a_p> 01:00 PM<_o3a_p> Block deal<_o3a_p> 12:00 PM<_o3a_p> 12:15 PM<_o3a_p> Closing<_o3a_p> 01:00 PM<_o3a_p> 01:10 PM<_o3a_p> Post-Closing<_o3a_p> 01:10 PM<_o3a_p> 01:30 PM<_o3a_p>

2. Connection parameters, Security master file, Price Band & Risk files (VAR & ELM) to be used during mock session on live environment shall be updated by 05.00 pm on Friday, 14th October 2022 on the web link - https://www.bseindia.com/boltpluslivesetup.aspxunder Electronic Gold Receipts(EGR) Segment section.<_o3a_p>

3.Trading Members can connect to the Live environment using BOLT Pro TWS version 9.0 as published in circular 20220930-33 dated 30th September 20222 or via In-House / Vendor developed trading application. <_o3a_p>

4. Trading System APIs (ETI), market data APIs (NFCAST/MDI/EMDI/EOBI) are available on the Exchange website at the following location - https://www.bseindia.com/boltpluslivesetup.aspxunder Electronic Gold Receipts(EGR) Segment section<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.<_o3a_p>

Feedback of Mock Trading Session -<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries on this circular, trading members may kindly get in touch with the concerned teams as per following contact details :-<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p> IML Tech Support<_o3a_p> 022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Help Desk<_o3a_p> 022-45720400/600 & 022- 69158500 ; bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

