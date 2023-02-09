Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:48 2023-02-09 am EST
505.70 INR   +3.90%
07:31aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday February 11, 2023 for Equity Derivatives segment
PU
07:01aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Limited
PU
06:51aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Mock Trading on Saturday, February 11, 2023 for Commodity Derivatives segment

02/09/2023 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230209-27 Notice Date 09 Feb 2023
Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Mock Trading on Saturday, February 11, 2023 for Commodity Derivatives segment
Content

The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session for Commodity Derivativessegment on Saturday, February 11, 2023

Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneled vendors or in-house developed systems through IML/ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz. risk-reduction mode, trading halt, etc.<_o3a_p>

There shall be no new BOLT TWS or IML exe. Release.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Log-in <_o3a_p>

10:15 AM<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

15:30 PM<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification<_o3a_p>

15:30 PM<_o3a_p>

15:40 PM<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.

Feedback of Mock Trading Session

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 4:00 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -


TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 12:30:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:31aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday February 11, 2023 for Equity Derivatives segment
PU
07:01aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Limited
PU
06:51aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd.
PU
06:31aBse : Listing of New Securities of MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION LTD
PU
06:21aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.
PU
06:21aBse : Listing of New Securities of Foods & Inns Ltd.
PU
05:36aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Yarn Syndicate Limi..
PU
02/08Bse : SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.
PU
02/08Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd
PU
02/08Bse : Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of Sportking India Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 438 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net income 2023 1 797 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 65 930 M 797 M 797 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 486,70 INR
Average target price 585,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.68%797
CME GROUP INC.5.73%67 424
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.13.38%15 314
ASX LIMITED3.47%9 441
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.43%7 864
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-11.27%5 136