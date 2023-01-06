Advanced search
BSE : Mock Trading on Saturday, January 07, 2023 for Electronic Gold Receipts segment

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230106-3 Notice Date 06 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment EGR
Subject Mock Trading on Saturday, January 07, 2023 for Electronic Gold Receipts segment
Content

The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session for Electronic Gold Receiptssegment on Saturday, January 07, 2023

Members are also requested to refer to Exchange Notice No 20201201-22 dated 1st December'2020 regarding Testing of software used in or related to Trading and Risk Management. Members may choose to participate either in Mock Trading Session or UAT environment for fulfilling their regulatory requirements in accordance to SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD1/DSAP/CIR/P/2020/234 dated November 24, 2020<_o3a_p>

Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneled vendors or in-house developed systems through IML/ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz. risk-reduction mode, trading halt, etc.<_o3a_p>

New version of BOLT pro ver. 9.40shall be released for live trading with effect from Monday, January 09th, 2023. Further details of release of BOLT pro 9.40shall be provided via a separate circular.

Mock Trading Session Timings

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Log-in <_o3a_p>

10:15 AM<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

Pre-Open<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Order Entry period<_o3a_p>

11:00 am<_o3a_p>

11:08 am^<_o3a_p>

Matching period<_o3a_p>

11:08 am<_o3a_p>

11:15 am<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading<_o3a_p>

11:15 am<_o3a_p>

03:30 pm<_o3a_p>

Block Deal Window<_o3a_p>

12:00 pm<_o3a_p>

12:15 pm<_o3a_p>

Closing<_o3a_p>

03:30 pm<_o3a_p>

03:40 pm<_o3a_p>

Post- closing<_o3a_p>

03:40 pm<_o3a_p>

03:50 pm<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.

Feedback of Mock Trading Session

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 4:30 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -


TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
