    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:26:11 2023-06-09 am EDT
554.45 INR   -0.78%
BSE : Mock Trading on Saturday, June 10, 2023 for Equity segment

06/09/2023 | 01:31am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230609-2 Notice Date 09 Jun 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Mock Trading on Saturday, June 10, 2023 for Equity segment
Attachments Annexure_EQ.zip ;
Content

The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session for Equity segment on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from primary site (PR) and disaster recovery site (DR).

Members are also requested to refer to Exchange Notice No 20201201-22 dated 1st December'2020 regarding Testing of software used in or related to Trading and Risk Management. Members may choose to participate either in Mock Trading Session or UAT environment for fulfilling their regulatory requirements in accordance to SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD1/DSAP/CIR/P/2020/234 dated November 24, 2020

Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz. various types of call auction sessions, risk-reduction mode, trading halt, block deals, etc.

There shall be no new BOLT TWS or IML exe. Release.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Log-in<_o3a_p>

08:15 am<_o3a_p>

08:45 am<_o3a_p>

Morning Block Deal Window (PR)<_o3a_p>

08:45 am<_o3a_p>

09.00 am<_o3a_p>

Pre-Open (PR)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Order Entry period<_o3a_p>

09:00 am<_o3a_p>

09:08 am^<_o3a_p>

· Matching period<_o3a_p>

09:08 am<_o3a_p>

09:15 am<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading*# (PR)<_o3a_p>

09:15 am<_o3a_p>

12:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips# (PR)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Order Entry period<_o3a_p>

09:00 am<_o3a_p>

09:45 am^<_o3a_p>

· Matching period<_o3a_p>

09:45 am<_o3a_p>

10:00 am<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading*# for SPOS Scrips (PR)<_o3a_p>

10:00 am<_o3a_p>

12:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Periodic Call Auction (2 session of 1 hour) (PR)<_o3a_p>

09:30 am<_o3a_p>

11:30 am<_o3a_p>

Auction for Settlement Details (PR)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Offer Entry and Matching period<_o3a_p>

10:00 am<_o3a_p>

10:45 am<_o3a_p>

2nd Block Deal Window (PR)<_o3a_p>

11:30 am<_o3a_p>

11:45 pm<_o3a_p>

Closing<_o3a_p>

12:00 pm<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Switch Over to (DR)<_o3a_p>

12:00 pm <_o3a_p>

01:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Block Deal Window<_o3a_p>

01:00pm<_o3a_p>

01:15pm<_o3a_p>

Pre-Open (DR)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Order Entry period<_o3a_p>

01:15 pm<_o3a_p>

01:23 pm^<_o3a_p>

· Matching period<_o3a_p>

01:23 pm<_o3a_p>

01:30 pm<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading*# (DR)<_o3a_p>

01:30 pm<_o3a_p>

02:30 pm<_o3a_p>

Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips# (DR)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Order Entry period<_o3a_p>

01:15 pm<_o3a_p>

01:45 pm^<_o3a_p>

· Matching period<_o3a_p>

01:45 pm<_o3a_p>

02:00 pm<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading*# for SPOS Scrips (DR)<_o3a_p>

02:00 pm<_o3a_p>

02:30 pm<_o3a_p>

Periodic Call Auction (1 session of 30 Minutes) (DR)<_o3a_p>

01:45 pm<_o3a_p>

01:30 pm<_o3a_p>

Auction for Settlement Details (DR)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· Offer Entry and Matching period<_o3a_p>

01:45 pm<_o3a_p>

02:15 pm<_o3a_p>

Closing<_o3a_p>

02:30 pm<_o3a_p>

02:40 pm<_o3a_p>

Post- closing<_o3a_p>

02:40 pm<_o3a_p>

02:50 pm<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification<_o3a_p>

-<_o3a_p>

03:00 pm<_o3a_p>

^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 1 minute.

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 5:30 pm.<_o3a_p>

Members on leased lines and MPLS setup may please note that we are carrying out major changes with telecom operators. Kindly validate your connectivity during mock to avoid surprises on Mondays.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Chief. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 05:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
