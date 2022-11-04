Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:22 2022-11-04 am EDT
600.30 INR   +1.26%
BSE : Mock Trading on Saturday, November 05, 2022 for Currency Derivatives segment

11/04/2022 | 03:26am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221104-7 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Currency Derivatives
Subject Mock Trading on Saturday, November 05, 2022 for Currency Derivatives segment
Content

The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session for Currency Derivatives segment on Saturday, November 05, 2022

Members are also requested to refer to Exchange Notice No 20201201-22 dated 1st December'2020 regarding Testing of software used in or related to Trading and Risk Management. Members may choose to participate either in Mock Trading Session or UAT environment for fulfilling their regulatory requirements in accordance to SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD1/DSAP/CIR/P/2020/234 dated November 24, 2020<_o3a_p>

Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneledvendors or in-house developed systems through IML/ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions).<_o3a_p>

There shall be no new BOLT TWS or IML exe. Release.<_o3a_p>

Mock Trading Session Timings<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Log-in<_o3a_p>

10:15 AM<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading for Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

03:30 PM<_o3a_p>

Continuous Trading for Cross Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p>

11:00 AM<_o3a_p>

03:30 PM<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification (Currency)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

03:40 PM<_o3a_p>

Trade Modification (Cross Currency)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

03:40 PM<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.<_o3a_p>

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 4:30 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p>

IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>

022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Help Desk<_o3a_p>

022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500; bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
