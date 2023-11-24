Notice No. 20231124-10 Notice Date 24 Nov 2023 Category Trading Segment Currency Derivatives Subject Mock Trading on Saturday, November 25th, 2023 for Currency Derivatives segment Content

NOTICES

The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session for Currency Derivatives segment onSaturday, November 25th,2023

Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneledvendors or in-house developed systems through IML/ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions).<_o3a_p>

There shall be no new BOLT TWS or IML exe. Release.<_o3a_p>

Mock Trading Session Timings<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

TRADING SESSIONS<_o3a_p> FROM<_o3a_p> TO<_o3a_p> Log-in<_o3a_p> 10:15 AM<_o3a_p> 11:00 AM<_o3a_p> Continuous Trading for Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p> 11:00 AM<_o3a_p> 14:00 PM<_o3a_p> Continuous Trading for Cross Currency Derivatives<_o3a_p> 11:00 AM<_o3a_p> 14:00 PM<_o3a_p> Trade Modification (Currency)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 14:10 PM<_o3a_p> Trade Modification (Cross Currency)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 14:10 PM<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.

Feedback of Mock Trading Session<_o3a_p>

To be able to provide our members with a robust & efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id provided below by 3:00 pm.<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact either the BSE Helpdesk or the IML Info/ IML Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -

<_o3a_p>

TWS users and IML users (third party empaneled vendors & in-house system developers)<_o3a_p> IML Tech Support<_o3a_p> 022-22728053/8770; iml.techsupport@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> Help Desk<_o3a_p> 022-45720400/600 & 022-69158500 ; bsehelp@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>