    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
03:14 2023-01-10 am EST
536.95 INR   -0.23%
03:17aBse : Standard Operating Procedure for handling of Stock Exchange Outage and extension of trading hours thereof
PU
03:17aBse : Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform
PU
12:17aBuyback Of Equity Shares Of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (scrip Code : 540750)
PU
BSE : Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform

01/10/2023 | 03:17am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230110-4 Notice Date 10 Jan 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment NDS
Subject Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform
Attachments SEBI - Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>

Attention of Members of the Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) is drawn to SEBI Circular Ref. No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2023/9 dated January 09, 2023; regarding Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform. A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the aforesaid SEBI circular.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Telephone No<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

ICCL Compliance<_o3a_p>

022-2272 5671/5744<_o3a_p>

compliance.iccl@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Roanna Lewis<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
