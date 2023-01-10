BSE : Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform

Notice No. 20230110-4 Notice Date 10 Jan 2023 Category Settlement/RMS Segment NDS Subject Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform Attachments SEBI - Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

All Members/Participants,<_o3a_p>

Attention of Members of the Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) is drawn to SEBI Circular Ref. No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2023/9 dated January 09, 2023; regarding Mode of settlement for trades executed on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform. A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the aforesaid SEBI circular.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p> Team<_o3a_p> Telephone No<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> ICCL Compliance<_o3a_p> 022-2272 5671/5744<_o3a_p> compliance.iccl@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Roanna Lewis<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>