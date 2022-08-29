BSE : Modification in Contract Specifications of Almond Futures Contract

Notice No. 20220829-48 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Modification in Contract Specifications of Almond Futures Contract Content

NOTICES

This is with reference to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CDMRD_DOP/P/CIR/2021/592 dated July 08, 2021, regarding Review of Advance Intimation timelines for modifications in the contract specifications of commodity derivatives contracts and SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DOP/CIR/P/2019/135 dated November 14, 2019, regarding guidelines for Modifications in the contract specifications of commodity derivatives contracts.<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the notice no. 20220511-43 dated May 11, 2022, trading members are requested to note the modifications in the Almond Futures Contract with effect from September 12,2022. BSE vide its circular no. 20200604-29 dated June 04,2020, had announced launch of Almond Futures Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.<_o3a_p>

The below mentioned modification would be applicable from November 2022 contract onwards.<_o3a_p>

Quality Specification<_o3a_p> Current<_o3a_p> Modification<_o3a_p> a. Almond In -Shell Non Pareil imported from California<_o3a_p> b. Certified Crack outs to be of 70 % to be based on the<_o3a_p> net edible YeiId, below 68% rejected.<_o3a_p> c. Allowable crackout 68 % and above with premium/ discount<_o3a_p> d. More than 73% -No Additional Premium<_o3a_p> e. Calculation of crack out will be as per net edible yield.<_o3a_p> (Net edible yield means gross minus serious damage)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> CLASSIFICATION TYPE<_o3a_p> Almond in Shell (Nonpareil Type)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SHELL<_o3a_p> Soft shell, light colour, high Suture opening<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NUT<_o3a_p> Medium, flat shape, smooth surface<_o3a_p> a. Almond In -Shell Non Pareil imported from California<_o3a_p> Certified Crack outs to be of 70 % to be based on the <_o3a_p> net edible YeiId, below 68% rejected.<_o3a_p> Allowable crack out 68 % and above with premium/ discount<_o3a_p> More than 73% -No Additional Premium<_o3a_p> Count Size - Count range of whole almond kernels per ounce (28.35 grams) shall be 27 - 30. In case of size smaller than 30 per ounce (28.35 grams) , it shall be rejected. In case of size larger than 27 per ounce (28.35 grams) , it shall be accepted without premium.<_o3a_p> Calculation of crack out will be as per net edible yield. <_o3a_p> (Net edible yield means gross minus serious damage)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> CLASSIFICATION TYPE<_o3a_p> Almond in Shell (Nonpareil Type)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SHELL<_o3a_p> Soft shell, light colour, high Suture opening<_o3a_p> NUT<_o3a_p> Medium, flat shape, smooth surface<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, trading members are requested to contact their designated Relationship Managers.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>