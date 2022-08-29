BSE : Modification in Contract Specifications of Almond Futures Contract

|
a. Almond In -Shell Non Pareil imported from California<_o3a_p>
-
Certified Crack outs to be of 70 % to be based on the <_o3a_p>
net edible YeiId, below 68% rejected.<_o3a_p>
-
Allowable crack out 68 % and above with premium/ discount<_o3a_p>
-
More than 73% -No Additional Premium<_o3a_p>
-
Count Size - Count range of whole almond kernels per ounce (28.35 grams) shall be 27 - 30. In case of size smaller than 30 per ounce (28.35 grams), it shall be rejected. In case of size larger than 27 per ounce (28.35 grams), it shall be accepted without premium.<_o3a_p>
-
Calculation of crack out will be as per net edible yield. <_o3a_p>
(Net edible yield means gross minus serious damage)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
CLASSIFICATION TYPE<_o3a_p>
Almond in Shell (Nonpareil Type)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
SHELL<_o3a_p>
Soft shell, light colour, high Suture opening<_o3a_p>
NUT<_o3a_p>
Medium, flat shape, smooth surface<_o3a_p>