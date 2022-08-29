Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
2022-08-29
630.30 INR   -2.11%
09:21aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD (SCRIP CODE : 526407)
PU
09:21aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited
PU
09:21aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sterlite Technologies Limited
PU
BSE : Modification in Contract Specifications of Almond Futures Contract

08/29/2022 | 09:21am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220829-48 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022
Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Modification in Contract Specifications of Almond Futures Contract
Content

This is with reference to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CDMRD_DOP/P/CIR/2021/592 dated July 08, 2021, regarding Review of Advance Intimation timelines for modifications in the contract specifications of commodity derivatives contracts and SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DOP/CIR/P/2019/135 dated November 14, 2019, regarding guidelines for Modifications in the contract specifications of commodity derivatives contracts.<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the notice no. 20220511-43 dated May 11, 2022, trading members are requested to note the modifications in the Almond Futures Contract with effect from September 12,2022. BSE vide its circular no. 20200604-29 dated June 04,2020, had announced launch of Almond Futures Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.<_o3a_p>

The below mentioned modification would be applicable from November 2022 contract onwards.<_o3a_p>

Quality Specification<_o3a_p>

Current<_o3a_p>

Modification<_o3a_p>

a. Almond In -Shell Non Pareil imported from California<_o3a_p>

b. Certified Crack outs to be of 70 % to be based on the<_o3a_p>

net edible YeiId, below 68% rejected.<_o3a_p>

c. Allowable crackout 68 % and above with premium/ discount<_o3a_p>

d. More than 73% -No Additional Premium<_o3a_p>

e. Calculation of crack out will be as per net edible yield.<_o3a_p>

(Net edible yield means gross minus serious damage)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

CLASSIFICATION TYPE<_o3a_p>

Almond in Shell (Nonpareil Type)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SHELL<_o3a_p>

Soft shell, light colour, high Suture opening<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

NUT<_o3a_p>

Medium, flat shape, smooth surface<_o3a_p>

a. Almond In -Shell Non Pareil imported from California<_o3a_p>

  1. Certified Crack outs to be of 70 % to be based on the <_o3a_p>

net edible YeiId, below 68% rejected.<_o3a_p>

  1. Allowable crack out 68 % and above with premium/ discount<_o3a_p>
  2. More than 73% -No Additional Premium<_o3a_p>
  3. Count Size - Count range of whole almond kernels per ounce (28.35 grams) shall be 27 - 30. In case of size smaller than 30 per ounce (28.35 grams), it shall be rejected. In case of size larger than 27 per ounce (28.35 grams), it shall be accepted without premium.<_o3a_p>
  4. Calculation of crack out will be as per net edible yield. <_o3a_p>

(Net edible yield means gross minus serious damage)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

CLASSIFICATION TYPE<_o3a_p>

Almond in Shell (Nonpareil Type)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SHELL<_o3a_p>

Soft shell, light colour, high Suture opening<_o3a_p>

NUT<_o3a_p>

Medium, flat shape, smooth surface<_o3a_p>

For any further clarifications, trading members are requested to contact their designated Relationship Managers.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
