BSE : Modification in the contract specifications of Silver, Silver Mini and Silver Micro (Kg) Futures Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.
October 06, 2023 at 10:24 am EDT
Modification in the contract specifications of Silver, Silver Mini and Silver Micro (Kg) Futures Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.
Further to the Exchange notice no. 20230531-5 dated May 31, 2023, notice no. 20221223-2 dated December 23, 2022, trading members are requested to note that with effect from October 09, 2023, modified contracts would be launched for Silver, Silver Mini and Silver Micro (Kg) Futures Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.<_o3a_p>
Please note that all the existing contracts will be discontinued and replaced by the modified launched contracts with the following modification. <_o3a_p>
Commodity<_o3a_p>
Existing<_o3a_p>
Modified<_o3a_p>
Silver <_o3a_p>
Monthly <_o3a_p>
December, March, May, July, September<_o3a_p>
Silver Mini<_o3a_p>
December, March, May, July, September<_o3a_p>
November, February, April, June, August<_o3a_p>
Silver Micro (Kg)<_o3a_p>
Monthly<_o3a_p>
November, February, April, June, August<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Kindly find attached the Annexure for Silver, Silver Mini and Silver Micro (Kg) Futures contract along with the notice.<_o3a_p>
The following shall be the contract calendar for the contracts.<_o3a_p>
Contract launch calendar- <_o3a_p>
1. Silver Futures <_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p>
Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p>
October 2023<_o3a_p>
December 2023<_o3a_p>
October 2023<_o3a_p>
March 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2023<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2023<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
December 2023<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
March 2024<_o3a_p>
December 2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
2. Silver Mini Futures<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Calendar of Silver Mini Futures<_o3a_p>
