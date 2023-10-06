Notice No. 20231006-52 Notice Date 06 Oct 2023 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Modification in the contract specifications of Silver, Silver Mini and Silver Micro (Kg) Futures Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment. Attachments Annexure.zip ; Content

NOTICES

Further to the Exchange notice no. 20230531-5 dated May 31, 2023, notice no. 20221223-2 dated December 23, 2022, trading members are requested to note that with effect from October 09, 2023, modified contracts would be launched for Silver, Silver Mini and Silver Micro (Kg) Futures Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.<_o3a_p>

Please note that all the existing contracts will be discontinued and replaced by the modified launched contracts with the following modification. <_o3a_p>

Commodity<_o3a_p> Existing<_o3a_p> Modified<_o3a_p> Silver <_o3a_p> Monthly <_o3a_p> December, March, May, July, September<_o3a_p> Silver Mini<_o3a_p> December, March, May, July, September<_o3a_p> November, February, April, June, August<_o3a_p> Silver Micro (Kg)<_o3a_p> Monthly<_o3a_p> November, February, April, June, August<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kindly find attached the Annexure for Silver, Silver Mini and Silver Micro (Kg) Futures contract along with the notice.<_o3a_p>

The following shall be the contract calendar for the contracts.<_o3a_p>

Contract launch calendar- <_o3a_p>

1. Silver Futures <_o3a_p>

Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p> Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> December 2023<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> March 2024<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> May 2024<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> July 2024<_o3a_p> December 2023<_o3a_p> September 2024<_o3a_p> March 2024<_o3a_p> December 2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2. Silver Mini Futures<_o3a_p>

Contract Launch Calendar of Silver Mini Futures<_o3a_p> Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p> Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> November 2023<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> February 2024<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> April 2024<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> June 2024<_o3a_p> December 2023<_o3a_p> August 2024<_o3a_p> March 2024<_o3a_p> November 2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. Silver Micro (Kg) Futures<_o3a_p>

Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p> Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> November 2023<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> February 2024<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> April 2024<_o3a_p> October 2023<_o3a_p> June 2024<_o3a_p> December 2023<_o3a_p> August 2024<_o3a_p> March 2024<_o3a_p> November 2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p> Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Chief.GM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p> DGM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>